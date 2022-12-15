Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General

Columbia County Jail booking photo Marquis Murrell, 26, charged with aggravated battery
(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City.

Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested in connection to murder in Colorado

Officers say the victim was riding with Murrell in a Jeep when they got into an argument. Murrell shot the victim in the abdomen and pushed him out of the car outside the Dollar General.

