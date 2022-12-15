Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night.

According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m.

At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.

One man told officers his truck was hit while driving along Northeast Martin Luther King Street.

Officers have not made an arrest.

