Mural depicting the wildlife of Ocklawaha River to be unveiled in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mural depicting the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River will be unveiled in Ocala on Thursday.

The mural was approved by the City of Ocala Council in September.

Drake Arnold, the artist behind the mural, created this 415-foot mural that features 24 species of the Ocklawaha River.

The event will be held directly in front of Fort King Presbyterian Church, located at 13 NE 36th Ave.

Anonymous donors through the church funded the materials for the mural.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

