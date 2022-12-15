Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

Cole Crosby, 18, charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle,...
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.

Officials say the gun belonged to Crosby’s stepfather Michael Starling who is a Lawtey Police officer. They say as soon as Starling realized the gun was missing he reported it stolen.

Crosby was arrested on Dec. 9 after being found at the Sleepy Hollow Motel. He is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence.

