TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Marleigh Martinez (Vanguard)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marleigh Martinez is an avid climber of her family tree. When it came to soccer, another sport had to be kicked aside.

“I used to do gymnastics,” said Martinez. “I was driving with my mom one day and passed big sun. I was like oh my gosh, that looks so fun.”

Her dad, Richard has been training Marleigh since she was four years old.

“He really helped me out during my development,” said Martinez. “We would go out and train and have a really good time with it. That is what attracted me more towards it and how fun it could really be.”

The senior has scored 19 goals on the season. While she is a top scorer, her time with club soccer also developed a versatility on the pitch by playing different positions.

“You just get a better understanding of the game itself by playing a position that you are not playing at that time,” said Martinez. “You really understand what that person is thinking, so it can help you work with your teammates better.”

The best asset to Marleigh’s mindset is the reminder of accepting constructive criticism.

Coach Fratello said, “Marleigh is a real driven competitor. She is very aggressive and sometimes she needs to tone it down a bit. As her coach, all I have to do is roll the ball out there and tell her to go get it.”

Excelling on the pitch is nice, however her true passion lies within the justice system.

“I have the idea of going into law ever since I was a little kid,” said Martinez. “Obviously achieving high in my classrooms was a big priority for me.”

Martinez has a weighted GPA of 4.92, like her volunteer work with the National Honors Society and Key Club. She also wants to defend the unspoken voices in court.

“I have always had an attraction to it,” said Martinez. I am helping people that needed it and defending them, when they can’t themselves.”

A leader with a legal mind, ready to make a difference in the courtroom some day. Marleigh Martinez, our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete Of The Week.

