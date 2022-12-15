University of Florida’s Gator Tracks event showcases UF athletes giving back to community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Athletic Association’s Gator Tracks event is taking place on Thursday.

The event will take place at Marjorie K Rawlings Elementary in Gainesville, located at 3500 NE 15th St.

UF student athletes collect, wrap, and distribute shoes to local elementary students during this event for the holiday season.

Gator Tracks is meant to showcase UF athletes and their efforts in giving back to the community.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m on Thursday.

