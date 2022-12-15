Westwood Middle School in Gainesville to host groundbreaking ceremony to make way for new campus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:18 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The groundbreaking ceremony to make way for the new Westwood Middle School campus is on Thursday.

Guests at the ceremony will take sledgehammers to one of the old buildings being torn down.

Students and staff have currently been operating out of a transitional school on the south side of the campus since the beginning of the school year.

The Half Cent for Schools ballot initiative that was approved by voters in 2018 is funding the approximately $30 million revitalization project.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. on the north side of the old Westwood Middle School campus near the currently vacated administration building.

