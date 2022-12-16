Alachua Conservation Trust to host ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South

The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to...
The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to the public on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to the public on Friday.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Santa Fe River Preserve is a conservation project that began in 2011.

The south portion of the preserve that is opening was acquired in 2017.

TRENDING: Alachua County Forever buys land to expand Lake Alto preserve

With the expansion, the property is now over 1,000 acres in size.

The new area protects wildlife habitats and will add 2 additional miles of hiking trails that visitors will be able to explore.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy
The Gainesville Police Department is hosting “A Night of Compassion” on Friday.
Gainesville Police Department to host event to remember those who have fallen to gun violence
The University of Florida will hold their fall commencement ceremonies for graduates starting...
University of Florida to hold four commencement ceremonies for fall graduates
Saul Rosas worked at the farm as a stallion manager.
Bridlewood Farm mourning loss of longtime employee who died in a car crash