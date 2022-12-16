Alachua Conservation Trust to host ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to the public on Friday.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Santa Fe River Preserve is a conservation project that began in 2011.

The south portion of the preserve that is opening was acquired in 2017.

With the expansion, the property is now over 1,000 acres in size.

The new area protects wildlife habitats and will add 2 additional miles of hiking trails that visitors will be able to explore.

