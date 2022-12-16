American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

