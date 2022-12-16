Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

