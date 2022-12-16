Bridlewood Farm mourning loss of longtime employee who died in a car crash

Saul Rosas worked at the farm as a stallion manager.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of the horse capital are remembering a longtime farm employee who died in a car crash.

Bridlewood Farm managers are remembering Saul Rosas, who worked at the farm as a stallion manager.

Rosas died in a car accident on Sunday while returning home from helping a friend.

It was also his birthday.

Rosas worked for Bridlewood for 42 years, tending to the farm’s thoroughbred racing stallions, including Florida champions Forbidden Apple and Wild Event.

