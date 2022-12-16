FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Demiah Appling, 14, reported missing Oct. 16
Demiah Appling, 14, reported missing Oct. 16
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County.

The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah Appling according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a press release on Friday, both Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler confirm the remains of Demiah were located near Bell and the Sun Springs Community.

RELATED: FDLE investigates human remains found in Gilchrist County

The teen went missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. People in the community joined the search for Demiah in hopes of finding her safe.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return.

