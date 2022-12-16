FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County.

The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah Appling according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a press release on Friday, both Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler confirm the remains of Demiah were located near Bell and the Sun Springs Community.

The teen went missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. People in the community joined the search for Demiah in hopes of finding her safe.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

