Gainesville man arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing another man to drive at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man had to take evasive actions to escape a kidnapping situation after deputies report a friend entered his car, pointed a gun to his head, and told him to drive.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenneth Cruz-Santiago, 23, on Thursday on charges of Kidnapping, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and aggravated assault.

According to the arrest report, Cruz-Santiago called a friend claiming he had chest pains and asking to be taken to the hospital. When the friend picked him up, Cruz-Santiago pointed a gun at him and demanded to be driven to several neighborhoods. He threatened to kill the victim if he did not comply.

The victim drove him to several locations where Cruz-Santiago would get out and wave a gun around. At one point, he used his cell phone to punch the victim in the face. Finally, the victim was ordered to drive him back home.

Cruz-Santiago got out and told the victim to hide the truck. As soon as Cruz-Santiago was away from the vehicle, the victim made his escape. He drove off at a high speed, unfortunately, he lost control and went into a ditch causing the airbags to deploy.

The victim was still able to drive from the area and contact law enforcement. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hands from the airbag and stitches on his face from being hit by the phone.

Cruz-Santiago was booked in the Alachua County Jail. As of publishing, a bond has not been set.

