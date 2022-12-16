Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road.
He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig Brewer in 2019.
Investigators say they identified Hicks as the killer using video evidence and witness testimony.
TRENDING STORY: Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.