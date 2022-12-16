Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

He's receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road.

He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig Brewer in 2019.

Investigators say they identified Hicks as the killer using video evidence and witness testimony.

