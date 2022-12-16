Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road.

He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig Brewer in 2019.

Investigators say they identified Hicks as the killer using video evidence and witness testimony.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.