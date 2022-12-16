Gainesville Mayor-elect visits the White House to meet with policy advisors, President Biden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next mayor of Gainesville took a trip to Washington D.C. on Friday to build relationships and learn about how President Joe Biden’s administration trying to improve the lives of Gainesville residents.

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward was joined by a dozen other mayors from across the country to meet with cabinet secretaries and advisors to the president. The administration highlighted the impacts of major legislation passed during Biden’s term including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Ward says he thanked Biden for the American Rescue Plan which is not only helping the nation as a whole but helping the people of Gainesville, specifically. He says the funding will be used to help residents long into the future.

“We recently appropriated about a quarter of our funding, about $8 million worth, to affordable housing,” said Ward. “It’ll be incumbent on the new city commission, starting in January, to make sure we spend that money wisely. And that we do a great job with it so we are able to very directly help our neighbors in Gainesville who need that affordable housing.”

He said the money from the law also went to support a variety of nonprofits. The money then goes directly to charities including Peaceful paths, Grace marketplace, and others. Money also went to help build a health clinic and an RTS facility on Hawthorne Road.

The trip was an opportunity for the incoming mayor to get advice on being an effective leader of a city. He asked U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who is the former mayor of Boston, for advice. Ultimately, the goal of the trip was to build relationships with the federal government.

“The whole purpose in being here was to do advocacy for our neighbors in Gainesville and to make sure we build bridges and relationships and connections to folks in the federal government who can be helpful in bringing resources to our city,” said the mayor-elect.

Ward is replacing two-term Mayor Lauren Poe whose last meeting was on Thursday.

While Ward was at the White House on Friday, a deadly shooting occurred at a Gainesville apartment complex. We asked the mayor-elect, how the Biden administration is working with cities, like Gainesville, to reduce crime.

“We had a lot of conversation amongst the mayors, as well as folks working in the administration, about rising gun violence levels around the nation,” Ward said. “It is something every mayor is already dealing with and it is something we will have to find specific solutions for. Some of the solutions are things we are already doing: community-oriented policing, violence interrupters, those sorts of things.”

Ward emphasized the importance of Gainesville working with regional partners including the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office along with agencies in Lake City and Ocala. He wants Gainesville to act as a regional leader in reducing crime.

