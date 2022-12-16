Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department in partnership with Target took 16 children on a shopping spree as part of ‘Heroes and Helpers’.
Each child received a $125 gift card to pick out anything they wanted for Christmas.
Police officers say this is their way to build relationships between cops and kids in the community.
TRENDING STORY: Florida jobless rate drops down to 2.6 percent
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.