Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department in partnership with Target took 16 children on a shopping spree as part of ‘Heroes and Helpers’.

Each child received a $125 gift card to pick out anything they wanted for Christmas.

Police officers say this is their way to build relationships between cops and kids in the community.

