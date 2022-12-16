Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event

Police officers say this is their way to build relationships between cops and kids in the community.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department in partnership with Target took 16 children on a shopping spree as part of ‘Heroes and Helpers’.

Each child received a $125 gift card to pick out anything they wanted for Christmas.

Police officers say this is their way to build relationships between cops and kids in the community.

TRENDING STORY: Florida jobless rate drops down to 2.6 percent

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward discusses his trip to D.C. from the White House
Gainesville Mayor-elect visits the White House to meet with policy advisors, President Biden
Gainesville man arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing another man to drive at gunpoint
Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event
Weekend Planner 12/16/22