Gainesville Police Department to host event to remember those who have fallen to gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is hosting “A Night of Compassion” on Friday.

The event is meant to remember loved ones that have fallen to gun violence and to educate the public on the issue.

GPD is hosting this event at the Clarence R. Kelly Center, located at 1701 NE 8th Ave.

TRENDING: Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries

The event starts at 5 p.m.

The event will begin with a procession of GDP vehicles that will parade westbound on NE 8th Ave. and stop in front of the center, with a ceremony to follow.

They encourage attendees to wear orange, which symbolizes gun violence awareness.

Alachua County Victim Services will be present in the event that they are needed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.