Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt.

Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries.

Later, a third person was found dead. All three victims are adult men.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation. Officers say at this time no known suspect information is available.

TRENDING: Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

Officers ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigator Sapp at the Lake City Police Department (386) 752-4343 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.