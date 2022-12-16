Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes.

First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps.

Next we have this beauty, Fern. She loves everyone she meets and is only 4-months-old: the purr-fect age for a new home.

Lastly, the sweet but shy Buddy. His Christmas wish is to have a nice and quiet home.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

