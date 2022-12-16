Newberry boys basketball team takes down Eastside, 46-34

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry boys basketball team got off to a slow start, but made up for it with a big second quarter in Thursday’s 46-34 win over Alachua County rival Eastside. The Panthers improve to 6-1 with their sixth straight win, while the Rams drop to 3-3.

The game was only 4-2 Newberry after the first quarter. However, the action picked up in the second, and the Panthers rode a 21-15 halftime lead to victory. Freshman Kaleb Woods led Newberry with 15 points.

The Panthers are back in action Friday at Fort White. The Rams had their two-game winning streak halted and host Buchholz on Saturday.

