Outgoing Gainesville City commissioners reflect on their last meeting

Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe, along with city commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and David Arreola, are finishing up their terms.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of Gainesville city commissioners getting a hefty pay raise due to an ordinance that establishes a population-based formula for calculating commissioner salary, similar to that for county commissioners, outgoing Gainesville city leaders are reflecting on their time in office.

Mayor Poe says that he believes he leaves the city in a better spot because he and the commission didn’t shy away from making controversial decisions.

“I think when we look 20 years into the future, our city our community our neighbors are gonna be in a much better place because we took those hard actions.”

Mayor Lauren Poe

Hayes-Santos reflects on how the city has changed since he first joined the commission.

“We are not a sleepy little college town anymore. We are a larger city and we have to start acting that way we have bigger city issues and we have to deal with those.”

City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos

Bryan Eastman will take over the Hayes-Santos seat on the commission and mayor-elect Harvey Ward will leave his seat on the commission to Ed Book.

Arreola says during his time in office, the city made progress on issues including sustainability and affordable housing.

“Honestly, feels really bittersweet because we got so much great work done, and I know the work isn’t finished. Making gainesville a more progressive and positive place to live for everybody.”

City Commissioner David Arreola

Arreola did not run for another term as the District 3 commissioner to focus on a run for mayor and that seat will be going to Casey Willits.

