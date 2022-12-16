UF’s Kieran Smith sets Short Course American Record in the 400m freestyle

Kieran Smith of the U.S., center, Thomas Neill of Australia, left, and Danas Rapsys Danas of...
Kieran Smith of the U.S., center, Thomas Neill of Australia, left, and Danas Rapsys Danas of Lithuania display their medal from the final of the men's 400m freestyle during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Smith won gold, Neill the silver and Danas the bronze. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(Asanka Brendon Ratnayake | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (WCJB) -Gator swimming alum Kieran Smith has followed the bronze medal he won in the 2021 Olympics by achieving more international success. Smith set a new American record in the 400m freestyle on Thursday at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Smith hit the wall for the gold medal in 3:34.38, breaking the previous American mark that stood for 13 years. It’s also the fifth-fastest short course time in history and Smith’s personal best by more than a second. Short Course events take place in a 25 meter pool, compared to a 50 meter pool you see at the Olympics.

The 400 free is the same event in which the 22-year old Smith collected a bronze medal in Tokyo in July of 2021. The World Short Course Championships continue through Sunday.

