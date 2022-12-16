UF’s Kieran Smith sets Short Course American Record in the 400m freestyle

MELBOURNE, Australia (WCJB) -Gator swimming alum Kieran Smith has followed the bronze medal he won in the 2021 Olympics by achieving more international success. Smith set a new American record in the 400m freestyle on Thursday at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Smith hit the wall for the gold medal in 3:34.38, breaking the previous American mark that stood for 13 years. It’s also the fifth-fastest short course time in history and Smith’s personal best by more than a second. Short Course events take place in a 25 meter pool, compared to a 50 meter pool you see at the Olympics.

The 400 free is the same event in which the 22-year old Smith collected a bronze medal in Tokyo in July of 2021. The World Short Course Championships continue through Sunday.

