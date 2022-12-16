University of Florida to hold four commencement ceremonies for fall graduates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will hold their fall commencement ceremonies for graduates starting on Friday.

The first of four commencement ceremonies, which is for doctoral graduates, will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday.

There remaining three ceremonies are held for bachelor’s, master’s, and specialist’s degree graduates.

There will be one ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, with the other two ceremonies on Saturday at 10 am. and 3 p.m.

All 4 ceremonies will take place at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

UF President Kent Fuchs will speak at all three bachelor’s and master’s ceremonies.

Dr. Brian Ray, a professor in the business department, will be the faculty speaker for the doctoral ceremony.

More than 4,600 students are expected to graduate from UF this fall.

