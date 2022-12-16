‘We appreciate everything’: GoFundMe is underway for a man who fell ill overseas

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 72-year-old Johnny Woodell is a longtime resident of Keystone Heights. He and his family went on a cruise to the Caribbean Islands when the vacation took the wrong turn.

Two days after setting sail, Johnny was taken to the hospital in Aruba, after he experienced issues breathing.

“They took him to the hospital. The hospital decided that they didn’t really like what they were seeing so they decided to admit him,” said his daughter, Kimberly Carlton.

Kimberly said Johnny is on a ventilator that does 50 to 80% of the breathing for him.

Since Johnny’s health insurance does not cover him in Aruba, the family started a GoFundMe to ease medical bills and aid the air ambulance back home.

“So, just to cover the expenses of what we’re paying for him to fly, what my brother needs to recoup, the money that he has spent. Also, any future things that are gonna come up, considering that my dad is pretty bad,” shared Carlton.

The family aims to collect $40,000 through GoFundMe. Johnny is set to arrive in Jacksonville on December 16th.

Family members said although Johnny’s road to recovery is long, they are thankful for the generosity.

