A charity golf tournament raises $30k for three organizations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pyranha Animal Health hosted its 50th-anniversary celebration with a benefit golf tournament at the Country Club of Ocala.

Seventeen teams representing a variety of sponsors, including TV20, played a round of golf.

The tournament served as a fundraiser for three organizations, The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, K9′s For Warriors, and The Hurricane Ian disaster relief fund.

“Charities that do really thankless work and work that is helping at-risk youth and veterans and horses that could end up in a really bad situation that we could be a part of that rising tide that lifts all ships,” said Olana Osborn the national communications strategist for Pyranha.

The tournament raised $30,000 which was split between the three organizations.

