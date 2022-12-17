Taylor College students help the community through an annual challenge

Students help out their community thanks to the annual ‘Acts of Kindness Holiday Countdown Challenge’.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A college in Belleview is encouraging its students to help their community with an annual challenge.

Taylor College held its 2nd annual ‘Acts of Kindness Holiday Countdown Challenge’.

College officials say they concluded the challenge with 122 compassionate acts from their students from December 1st to December 16th.

Acts ranged from mentoring classmates to writing thank-you notes.

