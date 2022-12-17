Taylor College students help the community through an annual challenge

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A college in Belleview is encouraging its students to help their community with an annual challenge.

Taylor College held its 2nd annual ‘Acts of Kindness Holiday Countdown Challenge’.

College officials say they concluded the challenge with 122 compassionate acts from their students from December 1st to December 16th.

Acts ranged from mentoring classmates to writing thank-you notes.

TRENDING: FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.