UF Health Shands doctors urge people young and old to get the flu vaccine

Due to a surge of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory virus illnesses, doctors are urging people young and old to get a vaccine.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors at UF Health Shands are urging people to get the flu vaccine as winter begins to set in, especially those children under 18.

A surge of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory virus illnesses are sweeping across the country, leading to increased hospitalizations.

But UF Health doctors are treating an uptick in pediatric flu cases.

From November 16th through the 30th, 252 young patients tested positive for the flu at Shands.

In the first 2 weeks of December, that number jumped to 417.

“We knew that this was coming I guess a little bit of a surprise though was the lack of vaccinations that we’ve been seeing. these children are generally under the age of five we might’ve had a couple of older kids,” says Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Nicole Iovine.

The latest weekly report from the Florida Department of Health shows increasing flu cases in Alachua, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Bradford counties.

