‘We truly hoped that wouldn’t be the case’: Private investigators reveal details on Demiah Appling homicide

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab in Tallahassee confirmed the identity of human remains found in Gilchrist County.

They identified the body as 14 -year-old Demiah Appling and agents are ruling her death a homicide.

Last week, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding human remains in the Sun Springs community near Bell.

The body was found right across the river from where searchers were looking for Demiah. Officials have not yet confirmed who found the remains.

“It’s a very sad ending,” shared private investigator Tammi Jones. “We do understand that it was ruled homicide, we don’t know the cause of death.”

Demiah was reported missing from the old town on October 16th. Tammi Jones and Lori Miller teamed up to assist with the search for Demiah.

“We were hoping that she would come and just walk through the door and her grandmother would smile again. But unfortunately, that’s just not the case,” shared private investigator Lori Miller.

Throughout the past two months, many people joined the search for Demiah, in hopes of finding her safe.

“We organized the search, we checked off each road and street and sections that we knew, to where to go,” shared Jones. “We searched pretty much every day.”

Demiah’s grandmother, Debra, posted about the discovery on social media.

“All of us. All of the officers, the deputies, the sheriffs, the family, we don’t want the perpetrators to walk free,” shared Jones.

Dixie County Sheriffs investigators are leading the homicide investigation.

