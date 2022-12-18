Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog that was trapped in a house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog in Marion County is safe after getting stuck in a home alone in a fire on December 16th.

Firefighters with Ocala Fire Rescue arrived at the 28 hundred block of SW 17th Circle around 2:30 p.m.

Fire Rescue officials say the fire began in the living room.

The firefighters were able to keep it contained to that room and put it out in minutes. After which the firefighters searched the house.

That’s when they found a dog hiding under the bed and got them out safely without any injuries.

They say they don’t know yet what caused the fire.

