Papa Luigi restaurant will host a fundraiser for a family who lost their son in a hit and run

By Alexus Goings
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, December 20th for the family of 17-year-old Nathan walker.

Nathan Walker was killed after a vehicle hit him as he was walking home on southeast 136th street Monday evening. The person in the vehicle fled the scene— and now the family wants answers.

“She is truly truly missing her son, said family friend Tina Bruno. “She wants the community to know that they are still looking for the driver and the vehicle. The family is really heartbroken that they’ve lost Nathan but they are so grateful to Papa Luigi for all that he’s doing to help them get through this time.”

Many people say Papa is a community hero. He has hosted many fundraisers for other members of the community. However, for one of his staff members Debbie Thisse, this tragedy hit close to home.

“I personally worked with Nathan at another business in Cross City and I jumped right on it, there was no hesitation,” said Thisse. “He was the most gentle, kindest, a respectful young man I ever met and worked with. He would outdo any man in this community. I don’t think I ever ran across another teenager at 17 that was like he was.”

Papa will be selling sixteen-inch pizzas for $14 and will accept monetary donations. All the proceeds collected will go to the walker family to cover funeral expenses.

