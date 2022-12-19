An art award contest is being held by the City of Gainesville Cultural Affairs

The City of Gainesville Cultural Affairs board is looking to honor cultural leaders with an annual art contest.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville art awards program is looking to honor local cultural leaders this month.

Members of the city of Gainesville Cultural Affairs board hold an art award contest every year.

The board works with the “Gainesville art in public places trust” to recognize people and businesses that contribute art to the community.

Art categories include the business arts award, the individual arts award, and the emerging artists award.

You can submit your work until December 28th.

