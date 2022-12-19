Body found at Lake Alice by UFPD

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers at the University of Florida are investigating a dead body that was found at Lake Alice on December 18th.

UFPD officers got a call at 1:30 p.m. about a dead person in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp.

Officers and EMS responders got to the scene and determined they were dead.

Officials say they are waiting until they can notify kin before they release the identity, but the person is not affiliated with UF.

They say they don’t suspect foul play, but this is an ongoing death investigation.

