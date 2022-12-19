Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night.

The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m.

A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW 80th Ave. in the left inside lane.

The man failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign on 80th.

The front of the woman’s car collided with the driver side of the man’s car.

The man was pronounced dead.

