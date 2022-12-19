Florida Senate President suggests expanding LGBTQ education law to higher grade levels

Senate Pres. Passidomo signals support for the expansion of the “Parental Rights in Education” law, which opponents called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has signaled support for a potential expansion of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, which drew heavy opposition this year from critics who labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law in March, amid a controversy that centered mainly on a provision that bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Also, the law requires that such instruction be age-appropriate, in accordance with state academic standards in higher grades.

Passidomo says she will consider expanding the law to bar instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in additional grades.

”The one thing that I think could be looked at is, we ended it at grades one through three,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “I don’t think I’d be supportive of high school, because kids in high school are hopefully a little bit more mature, at least they should be. But, you know, the middle school, maybe going to sixth grade or something like that.”

RELATED: Alachua Co. School District gets rid of “LGBTQ Support Guide” after pushback from FLDOE

Opponents have argued the law, which has been challenged in federal court, chills educators’ ability to discuss sensitive topics with students and removes teachers as a lifeline for vulnerable LGBTQ youth. The law’s Republican supporters, however, billed it as a way for parents to have more control over what their children encounter in the classroom.

The Parental Rights in Education bill was initially sponsored by North Central Florida lawmakers Sen. Dennis Baxley and Rep. Joe Harding. The representative has since resigned from office after being charged with wire fraud.

