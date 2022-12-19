Former NCFL lawmaker Joe Harding could face wire fraud trial in May

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican from Ocala, could go on trial in May to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Harding’s attorney, Peggy-Anne O’Connor, filed a motion Monday in federal court in Gainesville to move the trial to May. It had initially been scheduled for Jan. 11.

The motion said Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin M. Keen, who is prosecuting Harding, did not object to a May trial.

Harding resigned from the state House on Dec. 8 after being indicted on charges that he fraudulently obtained coronavirus-related business loans. Harding was first elected to the House in 2020 and ran unopposed this year.

