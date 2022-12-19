Former NCFL lawmaker Joe Harding could face wire fraud trial in May

Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs...
Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Associated Press)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Dec. 19, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican from Ocala, could go on trial in May to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Harding’s attorney, Peggy-Anne O’Connor, filed a motion Monday in federal court in Gainesville to move the trial to May. It had initially been scheduled for Jan. 11.

RELATED: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

The motion said Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin M. Keen, who is prosecuting Harding, did not object to a May trial.

Harding resigned from the state House on Dec. 8 after being indicted on charges that he fraudulently obtained coronavirus-related business loans. Harding was first elected to the House in 2020 and ran unopposed this year.

