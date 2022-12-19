Gainesville Health and Fitness: Quick and easy ways to make oatmeal
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sometimes it’s hard for people to make wholesome breakfast in the morning during the week.
In this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about quick and easy ways to make oatmeal.
RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner part two
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.