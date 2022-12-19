Gator Women’s Basketball Clinches Their 11th Victory Of The Season With A Dominate Nonconference Win Over UNC Greensboro, 79-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What a start for the Florida women’s basketball team. They have rattled off nine straight wins after blowing out UNC Greensboro, 79-55 at the O’Connell Center. The Gators struck first and never relinquish the lead after a 12-1 run to begin the contest.

Head coach Kelly Rae Finley said, “Our team is really locked-in, they’re focused, they’re bought into each other, they’re bought into the coaching staff and it makes it really fun to play that way. I wasn’t surprised by the start, I thought they had tremendous energy before the game and were really focused and knew the importance of winning this game.”

KK Deans was honored as the SEC Player Of The Week after their 76-73 overtime win at Miami. Today, she put up 10 points but collected seven assists. Along with her fellow senior, Nina Rickards. Rickards finished the day with 12 points including a buzzer beater before halftime that sank the Spartans comeback.

In fact, four of the five starters ended the game with double digits. Finley said, “We do a great job of sharing the ball and we want to get everybody involved. We’re always looking for everybody, we don’t have a selfish team.” Alberte Rimdal matched her career high with 19 points and was a force to reckon with in the lane.

With the victory, Florida has earned a school-record 22 consecutive nonconference home victorties. The last time they lost at home against a nonconference opponent was Nov. 26, 2019.

Wednesday, the 11-1 Gators hit the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners for the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

