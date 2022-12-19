Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza.

The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight.

In the Facebook post, the department stated, “The pizza donation was much appreciated by the A-squad night officers. Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity!”

