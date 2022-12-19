Lake City Police investigate shooting, 5 people wounded

Law enforcement officer respond to scene of shooting in Northwest Lake City
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake City Police officers in securing the scene of a shooting on Monday which left five people injured.

Lake City Police Department officials say the shooting happened on Northwest Long Street and Dixie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Two groups of people in separate vehicles got into an argument.

Shots were fired hitting two people inside one of the vehicles and stray bullets hit three boys nearby. The other vehicle drove away from the scene of the shooting.

Officers say none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. All victims were taken to the hospital.

The police department is working to track down the gunmen who fled.

