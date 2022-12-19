Lubavitch Chabad kicks off Festival of Lights with 23rd annual Chanukah Factory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People are lighting their menorahs tonight to begin the celebration of Chanukah.

UF’s Lubavitch Chabad brought in the celebration with the 23rd annual Chanukah factory at the Lowe’s on 13th street in Gainesville.

Kids could come and make menorahs using supplies from the store, eat latkes and jelly donuts and enjoy some holiday music.

Each year organizers use different objects from around the store to create the menorahs.

One organizer called it a community event that welcomes people of all faiths to learn about Chanukah.

“To continue with traditions, to bring the past and keep it forward going, and just to remember out there that Chanukah is just as important as Christmas and all the other holidays. Help people understand,” said event organizer Kara Stein. “I like to invite others from outside the community to enjoy it and get to learn about our traditions and just what our beliefs are and how we enjoy the holidays.”

The celebrations continue later in the week with Lubavitch’s Chanukah celebration on Wednesday in Bo Didley Plaza.

