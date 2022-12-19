Man in jail after shooting another man in road-rage incident

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - About 150 yards from the intersection of W State Road 40 and 60 Avenue in Ocala, two men were involved in an accident around 6:45 Monday morning.

The two men were heading east when police say they collided and the scuffle began.

“There was a verbal altercation,” said Ocala Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Jeff Walczak. “The victim actually took a metal object and struck the shooter in the face with the object, and the shooter took his gun out and shot the guy in the back.

“When officers arrived, both people were on scene--the victim and the suspect. Both had to be transported to the hospital for their injuries but later on our detectives were able to speak with the person who was the shooter and ultimately made an arrest.”

Police identified the man as Marquis Browdy and arrested him on charges of battery with a deadly weapon.

A worker at a gas station nearby told TV 20 how she found out about the incident.

“I seen an officer come in the front two doors and he asked if anybody got shot and that’s all I know,” said Nikki Mercer. “I was scared. I wouldn’t go outside for anything.”

Police are calling the shooting the result of a road-rage incident.

“I don’t like road rage,” said Mercer. “Just stay in your car. If somebody says something to you, don’t say nothing at all.”

“Road rage is a serious issue and it’s dangerous for everybody,” said Walczak. “It’s dangerous for drivers, for pedestrians, and it’s something that can be prevented. If everyone just drives safe, follows the rules of the road and everyone’s kind and courteous, these things don’t have to happen.”

Witnesses said it was too dark to actually see what took place, but one witness said he had never seen such a police presence in his life.

