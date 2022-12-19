Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday.

The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan.

Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges.

TRENDING: Papa Luigi restaurant will host a fundraiser for a family who lost their son in a hit and run

Ocala Baths will update the Coppock family’s current bathroom so that it is more accessible for Jordan.

Transitions Life Center is a non-profit organization in Ocala that educates and cares for intellectually disabled adults.

