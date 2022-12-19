Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday.
The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan.
Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges.
Ocala Baths will update the Coppock family’s current bathroom so that it is more accessible for Jordan.
Transitions Life Center is a non-profit organization in Ocala that educates and cares for intellectually disabled adults.
