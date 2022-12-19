Package thief is now behind bars in Alachua County

A man is arrested for stealing packages and drug possession in Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after trying to steal packages from residents in UF campus housing last night.

University of Florida police officers say 35-year-old Steven Coleman went door-to-door stealing amazon packages in the Tanglewood Village housing complex.

Earlier that day an officer placed FedEx packages as bait to investigate ongoing package thefts.

Coleman was carrying several “prying and cutting” tools when he was arrested.

He also told an officer, quote “I got a little bit of meth in my pocket.”

The bag of white powder he had tested positive for meth.

Coleman is charged with petit theft and possession of a controlled substance.

