Parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at University of Florida to have Santa and more

There is a parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at the University of Florida on Monday morning.
There is a parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at the University of Florida on Monday morning.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at the University of Florida on Monday morning.

The parade will have Santa, police cars, big trucks and more.

They will parade by Baby Gators daycares and Shands Children’s Hospital.

The parade will begin at Physical Plant Division on Radio Road at 9 a.m.

