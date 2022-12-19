Parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at University of Florida to have Santa and more

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at the University of Florida on Monday morning.

The parade will have Santa, police cars, big trucks and more.

TRENDING: UF Health Shands doctors urge people young and old to get the flu vaccine

They will parade by Baby Gators daycares and Shands Children’s Hospital.

The parade will begin at Physical Plant Division on Radio Road at 9 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.