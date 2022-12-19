Lanes reopen following road rage shooting in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department announced that the roadway has been reopened, after an hour-long shutdown following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.

Ocala Police officers blocked off W SR-40 eastbound from 67th Avenue to 60th Avenue.

TRENDING: Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

One man was shot during the dispute and the other man was hit in the head.

The men were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

