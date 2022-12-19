Russell Report: Gator’s leave Las Vegas with their first back-to-back losing season since 1979

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Finally, mercifully, the Florida football season has ended. In a season that started out with so much promise with an upset home win against nationally ranked Utah, it ended with a whimper in an ugly bowl loss to a hungry Oregon State team. Another six and seven season gives Florida its first back-to-back losing seasons since the final year of Doug Dickey in 1978 and the first year of Charlie Pell in 1979. Depleted roster or not, this game was tough to stomach for a lot of the Gator faithful.

Now, the roster rebuild begins and there is certainly a lot of work to do. Good coaching is important to winning but so is talent and attitude and coach Billy Napier is busy trying to improve both in a hurry. Let’s be honest, the Gators do not have top shelf talent right now. Yes, Anthony Richardson and O’Cyrus Torrence should be first round NFL picks, but Torrence was brought here by Napier and AR could be a first rounder on potential rather than production. Where else do you see that type of talent on this team? Is this roster anywhere near say a Georgia? No, it isn’t. The roster rebuild starts with the early signing period and then with the class he’ll sign in February but the place he has to do damage right away to turn things around is in the transfer portal.

If you can’t build through recruiting classes and develop the talent like Georgia has, then the portal is where you have to go. Look what USC, LSU and Tennessee did in getting big time talent in a hurry through the portal to make them instantly better and a real factor nationally. That’s what the Gators have to do, now! It’s almost a sure bet Florida will hit the portal to find an experienced quarterback that is a true dual threat guy to play right away and give the team someone that can throw the football with accuracy and confidence.

And in hitting the portal, name, image and likeness could be become a factor as well. Like it or not, some of these players will now go to the highest bidder and is Florida willing to spend the big-time money to attract the talent? My hands get greasy every time I think about that but that’s just the world we’re in right now. And recruiting is not the same either, as the easing of the transfer rules have kids on your roster today gone tomorrow because they’re not playing, or they get a better offer somewhere else.

And let’s not pretend there aren’t questions about Billy Napier. He’s done a nice job trying to change culture but the offense and defense this year were obviously not very good and some question his clock management, play calling and in game decision making and whether or not he can bring a really high-powered offense to the table under his system. There are big questions on defense as well.

I’m a history guy. Think Josh Heupel has done a good job at Tennessee? In his first year, he was 7-6. Billy Napier was 6-7, a one game difference. But this year, Heupel won 10 games. Can Florida make that kind of jump? It will certainly be an interesting and eventful nine months to watch before the Gators hit the field again next September. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

