Siblings use lemonade stand to provide kids in their community with toys for the holidays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots held its annual distribution this weekend, providing toys for more than four thousand families across Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie and Alachua Counties.

Overall, organizers estimated they brought in between 12 and 13 thousand toys during the holiday season.

“Working with Toys for Tots gives us the opportunity to just see the greatness of Alachua County and see what others are willing to do to make sure that we leave tomorrow a better place than it was today,” said organizer Dennis Wait.

This year two Alachua County kids went above and beyond.

Nine-year-old Wyatt Staley and his seven-year-old sister, Caroline, opened a lemonade stand and donated the profits to Toys for Tots. Wyatt said he just wanted all the kids to be happy.

The siblings said their dad gave them idea, but he set the record straight.

“The real truth is they came up with the idea on their own,” said their father, Ben Staley. “They decided to set the lemonade stand up all by themselves and when they started making some money we said ‘what do you want to do with the money’ and they said ‘we wanna give it to toys for tots.’”

Staley said he was pleasantly surprised when his kids told him how they wanted to spend the money.

“They’re lucky that they have toys so I think that they realize that not all kids necessarily have that so it makes us very proud as parents that they want to give to others and share that holiday spirit,” said Staley.

With the money the Staleys raised, Toys for Tots was able to purchase 34 toys.

In return, they received an ornament from Toys for Tots as a gift of their gratitude.

