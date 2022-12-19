University of Florida holds parade for UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital

Employees decorated their utility equipment and vehicles for the third annual Children’s...
Employees decorated their utility equipment and vehicles for the third annual Children’s Christmas Parade(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Facility services at the University of Florida filled the streets around UF Health Shands with holiday cheer on Monday.

Employees decorated their utility equipment and vehicles for the third annual Children’s Christmas Parade. The route took about an hour and traveled through 13th Street and University Avenue.

The parade is meant for UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital guests and children at Baby Gator daycare.

“I love the kids and their reaction is amazing,” said Ben Johnson, plumbing supervisor. “I mean the jumping up and down. It just blows me away and it’s something that we can do here at the University of Florida”

TRENDING: Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

The University of Florida Police Department, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and Alachua County Fire Rescue joined the festive parade.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Russell Report: Gator’s leave Las Vegas with their first back-to-back losing season since 1979
Russell Report: Gator’s leave Las Vegas with their first back-to-back losing season since 1979
Russell Report: Gator’s leave Las Vegas with their first back-to-back losing season since 1979
Pictured with Mr. Fieri is Ofc. Demary and Ofc. Braun.
Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza
What's Growing On: Poinsettia Care