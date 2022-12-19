University of Florida holds parade for UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Facility services at the University of Florida filled the streets around UF Health Shands with holiday cheer on Monday.

Employees decorated their utility equipment and vehicles for the third annual Children’s Christmas Parade. The route took about an hour and traveled through 13th Street and University Avenue.

The parade is meant for UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital guests and children at Baby Gator daycare.

“I love the kids and their reaction is amazing,” said Ben Johnson, plumbing supervisor. “I mean the jumping up and down. It just blows me away and it’s something that we can do here at the University of Florida”

The University of Florida Police Department, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and Alachua County Fire Rescue joined the festive parade.

