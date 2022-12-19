Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck

JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a Hamilton County school resource officer.

Sylvester Warren and a group were asked to leave the Hamilton County versus Columbia County basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 17, after school officials say the group caused an altercation. Warren, who lives in Lake City and is an activist who protests improperly law enforcement policies and behaviors, refused to leave the game. According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s officials, School Resource Officer Sam McDonald attempted to arrest and take Warren out of the gym. During that detainment, Deputy McDonald can be seen forcing his knee on Warren’s head and neck.

“I have no recollection other than watching the video account that took place and watching the video account, I knew I haven’t done anything wrong because that’s not who I am. I fight for justice and equality,” said Warren.

Hamilton County Sheriff Harell Reid said McDonald reacted because he thought Warren was reaching around him and going for his weapon. Deputy McDonald violated no Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office policy by applying force to Warren’s neck. That’s because they have no “use of force” policy at the department.

“We don’t have a policy about a knee on a neck that says you can’t do it, so he didn’t break that policy, but we kind of feel that’s deadly force,” said Sheriff Reid.

Both men are nursing injuries after the incident, Sylvester Warren is nursing neck and back injuries and visiting the doctor. Deputy McDonald has two broken ribs, he will be off this week.

Sheriff Reid says they will be pursuing charges against Warren after the altercation. Warren faces three charges, one of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and failure to obey a lawful command.

Sheriff’s office officials will be meeting on Wednesday to help draft a “use of force” policy.

