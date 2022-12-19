The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members will discuss their lease with HAECO Americas on Monday evening.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. where they will negotiate lease terms with HAECO leaders.

Marion County commissioners will go over their interlocal agreement to fund the Animal Control and Shelter Services on Tuesday morning.

The county has provided services since 2009.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Wednesday is the fourth night of Chanukah, which will be celebrated with the Downtown Chanukah Festival and Grand Menorah Lighting.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Home sales numbers for the month of November will be released on Wednesday.

These statistics come from the group Florida Realtors.

The number of homes sold in October dropped, yet the prices remained high.

